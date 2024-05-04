Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

