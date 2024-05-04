Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,420 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

