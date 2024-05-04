Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.08% of Caledonia Mining worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth $50,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 266.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.70%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

