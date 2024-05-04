Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,180 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,727,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,237,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

