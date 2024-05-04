Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,438 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exelon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

