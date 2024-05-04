Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,634 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

DHI stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

