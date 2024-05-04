Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,264 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Qiagen worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

