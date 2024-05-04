Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 23,788 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Li Auto by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $29,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $24,312,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Li Auto by 2,566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Barclays downgraded Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

