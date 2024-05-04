Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,492 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of United States Steel worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $22,034,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $36.47 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

