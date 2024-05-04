Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,402 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $191.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

