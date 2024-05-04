Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,048 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

D stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.