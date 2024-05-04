Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $7.51 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

