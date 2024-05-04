Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.