Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

