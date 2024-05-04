Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Wingstop worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Wingstop stock opened at $388.55 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $396.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

