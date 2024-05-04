YETI’s (YETI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Trading Up 0.6 %

YETI stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.