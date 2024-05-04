Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.