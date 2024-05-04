Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,180 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

