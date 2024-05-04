Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 563 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,783 shares of company stock worth $582,886. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.74 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.