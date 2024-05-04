Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.72. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

