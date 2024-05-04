Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $83.26 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

