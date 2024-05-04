Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after buying an additional 246,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

MP Materials stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.31. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

