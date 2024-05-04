Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,477 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $28,867,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.85 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

