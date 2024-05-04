Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 335.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.