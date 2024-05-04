Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 46.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 390,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

