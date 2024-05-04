Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,883,615.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,883,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.