Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,406,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,633,000 after purchasing an additional 775,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Match Group by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

