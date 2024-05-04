Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

