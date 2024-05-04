Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,588,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.9 %

CRI opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.