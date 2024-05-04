Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,008 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

