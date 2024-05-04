Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of HELE opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

