Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,582 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

PK opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

