Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,735 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

INFY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

