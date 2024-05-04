Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Stellantis by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,130,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.4 %

STLA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

