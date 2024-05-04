Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 236.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

