Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,421.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

