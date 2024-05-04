Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.14%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.