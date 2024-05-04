Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.