Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,075.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

