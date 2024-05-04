Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.16 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

