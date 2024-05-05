2,161 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

