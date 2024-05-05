3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.00

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 834879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.21).

3i Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

