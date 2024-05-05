8,397 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 479,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

