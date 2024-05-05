A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

