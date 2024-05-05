Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -472.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

