Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.96 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

