Acumen Capital Downgrades AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Hold

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$24.50. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.95.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00. Insiders acquired a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

