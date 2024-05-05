Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADPT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.08.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $135,572.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

