ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.80

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 708040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,963,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,893 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,318,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $3,991,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

