Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

